A fresh wave of techno is sweeping across the Isle of Man, thanks to a new collective looking to fill a gap in the island’s nightlife.
Propaganda, founded by Will Richardson, Noah Tonks and Jack Burgess, is on a mission to bring high-energy, underground sounds to Manx music lovers.
Inspired by the success of Volume Events, a group made up of men and women in their 20s aiming to keep the music and dance scene alive and thriving in the island, Propaganda aims to build a community around electronic music, handpicking the best young techno DJs who share a true passion for the genre.
‘We saw there was a gap in the market for techno in the island,’ says Will.
‘So, we came together to create something special—an experience that takes people on a journey through the many sub-genres of techno.’
The collective’s events blend styles ranging from Hard Grooves and Acid Techno to Psytrance and Hard Techno, with each DJ bringing their own unique influence.
‘We try to keep each set within a specific sub-genre, ensuring the night feels like a musical journey,’ explains Will.
Their debut event at Seven Sins, below Bar George, was met with a wave of positive feedback, proving there’s an appetite for more techno-fuelled nights on the island.
However, launching a new club night hasn’t come without its challenges.
‘The biggest issue is finding venues willing to venture beyond the usual music scene,’ says the team.
Despite this, Propaganda is determined to push boundaries, with their second event, ‘Propaganda 002,’ set for this Saturday (March 22) at Mad Jack’s. Tickets are available online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/isle-of-man/Mad-Jacks/Propaganda-002/40627285/
The night promises an electrifying EKX sound system, cutting-edge lighting from Bunka Events, and exclusive original tracks.
Looking ahead, Propaganda is eager to expand, hosting four events this year and exploring other underground genres such as UK garage and drum and bass.