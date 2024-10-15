Rushen Silver Band has invited an internationally renowned tenor horn soloist to run a ‘brass masterclass’ as part of its 75th anniversary year.
As part of her visit, and in her role as a Denis Wick artist, Sheona White will be running the masterclass for all brass players on Saturday, October 19 at 10am, which will take place at the Manx Concert Brass bandroom on Derby Road in Douglas.
Sheona has played with many of the world’s premier brass bands, including ‘Brighouse and Rastrick’, ‘Black Dyke’ and the ‘Yorkshire Building Society Band’, with whom she won the All England Masters three times, the British Open four times and represented England at the European Brass Band Association Festival no less than ten times.
While currently being the Head of Academic Music at Bolton School Girls’ Division, Sheona is also chair of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA), and has adjudicated at some of the most prestigious competitions around the world.
A spokesperson from Rushen Silver Band said: ‘Sheona has performed all over the world, and it is a pleasure to be able to bring her lyrical style and outstanding technical competence to the island.
‘She will be using all of her experience to give feedback to players on their individual performance that can be shared with everyone.
‘Sheona’s visit is supported by Denis Wick, who supply mouthpieces, mutes and accessories to brass musicians all over the world. Rushen Silver Band is very grateful for this support.’
The masterclass is free of charge and no ticket is needed, while it is open to all ages and abilities.
Musical director John Kinley commented: ‘Getting the chance to work with, and learn from, such a well-respected and incredibly talented musician as Sheona is a fabulous opportunity.
‘We hope to see many players, young and old, come to the workshop and enjoy some informal learning and music making.’
The anniversary concert itself will see Rushen Silver Band and Manx Concert Brass playing a mix of brass band favourites and popular tunes, such as Manx tune ‘Hunt the Wren’ and the Elvis Presley song ‘American Trilogy’, as well as virtuosic solos from Sheona.
It is 75 years since Rushen Silver Band took its current name, and during this time the band has developed and grown to its current size.
Its development band ‘Ballafesson Brass’ has a further 30 players to the 35 in the original group, where free tuition is delivered to anyone wanting to learn.
The band mainly performs concerts and public events around the south of the Isle of Man, including at the Erin Arts Centre, St Catherine’s and St Columba’s Churches and on Port Erin Beach.
As well as local performances, the band ventures further afield with performances over the last 20 years in Yorkshire, the Scottish Borders and twice at the Inter-Celtique Festival in Lorient, where it played to more than 10,000 people.