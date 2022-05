Artificial reef plan for Ramsey marina project

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The business behind plans for a 40-berth marina in Ramsey say that it might be protected by an artificial reef powered by renewable energy.

Building on its work over the past 18 months in the Gulf of Mexico, where it has deployed a 120-metre long reef, the company behing it, CCell Renewables, has started a nine-month trial of its reef technology in Douglas Harbour.