The Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) says the Isle of Man Government should be ‘leading by example’ and buying more local produce, as figures reveal only 6% of the food consumed on the island is grown here.
MNFU General Secretary Sarah Comish said: ‘That 6% figure is frightening, you know?
‘We’re almost 100% reliant on imports. There was real surprise at that figure, nobody thought it was that bad.’
Speaking at the Royal Agricultural Show, she told Media Isle of Man: ‘This year, we decided to raise a little bit more awareness about food security on the Isle of Man, and the fact that local produce that's available on the Isle of Man, the availability has been declining… only 6% of that is local.
‘So we're almost 100% dependent on import, which was quite a shocking figure.
‘We thought, how can we engage with people and lobby effectively to get a little bit more local produce on the shelves and also within government procurement… because government is one of the biggest feeders of people on the island.’
The Union launched a petition at last month’s Southern Agricultural Show and continued collecting signatures at the Royal Agricultural Show over the weekend.
Thousands have already signed, and it’s now online so those who missed the two shows can add their names too.
MNFU president and beef and sheep farmer, Ean Parsons, said: ‘We were all pretty horrified to hear that only 6% of the food consumed in the Isle of Man is locally produced, and I think that’s really quite worrying… it leaves us very vulnerable as a nation.
‘The petitions online… it’s to try and get the public backing to pressure the supermarkets to stock more local produce.
‘Whilst we could do a massive amount better than just 6%, we’ve got to be able to get a shelf space for that product.
‘Government are absolutely the biggest feeder of people every day on the Isle of Man, so they should be leading by example and supporting the local economy whilst doing so.’
In response, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said it ‘recognises the current level of local food consumption – around 6% – could, and should, be increased’ and confirmed it is committed to building a stronger, more self-reliant food system.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Isle of Man Government shares the Manx National Farmers’ Union’s ambition to see more of the food consumed on the Isle of Man grown, raised or produced here.
‘We welcome public discussion on food security and support efforts that encourage people to value and choose Manx produce.
‘The MNFU’s petition is a clear signal that islanders care about where their food comes from, and we are committed to continuing to work in partnership with farmers and the wider food and drink sector to build a stronger, more self-reliant food system.’
They pointed to the Food Security Plan and Agricultural Strategy, approved by Tynwald in November, which aim to ensure the food system is ‘sustainable, fair, and can respond to global pressures that threaten food supply.’