The Isle of Man Government has confirmed a major shake-up of primary school meals, pledging a fourfold increase in fresh Manx produce on menus while slashing ultra-processed foods (UPF) from roughly half of offerings to just over 5%.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) says the new menu, which comes into effect in September, reduces the share of UPF from 51.5% in the 2024/25 menu to 5.3% for 2025/26, and raises locally sourced produce from 6.2% to nearly 25%.
The recalculation used the internationally recognised NOVA scale, which classifies foods by level of processing.
Thousands of primary pupils will see immediate changes to what they are served.
Dishes now include options such as sweet potato and coconut curry, roast Manx pork and freshly assembled pasta bakes, accompanied by expanded salad selections.
Traditional ultra-processed dessert choices have been replaced predominantly by fruit and whole Manx milk.
DESC Minister Daphne Caine MHK welcomed the overhaul.
‘We are pleased to offer this menu, which gives children the healthy start they deserve,’ she said.
‘By reducing ultra-processed food, the Government better supports children’s long-term health and promotes healthy eating habits.
‘Meals will continue to be made on-island, supporting local jobs and reducing the carbon footprint.
‘Food waste will be monitored in every school to ensure continuous menu improvement.’
The MNFU has highlighted that only around 6% of the food consumed on the island is grown locally, a figure first revealed during a Tynwald debate last year that surprised many islanders.
The union launched a petition at last month’s Southern Agricultural Show and continued gathering signatures at the Royal Agricultural Show and online, urging ministers to shift procurement toward Manx suppliers.
DESC said its partnerships with local producers were central to achieving the near-25% target.
A recent government survey cited by DESC suggests parents back the change.
Some 58% of respondents said they wanted less UPF in school meals, with just 4% opposed; the remainder indicated support depending on choice and cost considerations.
The price of a school meal will remain at £2.55, payable via ParentPay, and free school meals will continue to be available to eligible families.
DESC emphasised the menu accommodates common allergies and dietary requirements, and that one school without kitchen facilities will continue to be served under revised arrangements.
Officials say sustainability and food education are also priorities: reducing UPF and sourcing locally is expected to lower the carbon footprint of meals and create opportunities for teaching pupils about food provenance.
Food waste monitoring will be implemented across schools to guide further improvements.
Around 3,100 school meals are served each weekday across 31 primary schools in the island during the academic year, the department notes.
For more information, the new menu, recipes and guidance are available on the DESC website