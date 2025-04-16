A leading UK clothing brand has opened its first store on the Isle of Man, bringing a welcome boost to Douglas town centre with the creation of eight new jobs.
The site was previously home to independent retailer The Boredroom, which closed in January after four years in business, citing the increasingly difficult retail climate for local traders.
FatFace, known for its casual and lifestyle clothing, now occupies the prime retail unit in the heart of Douglas and says it is ‘thrilled’ to have joined the island’s high street.
The business has created eight new jobs with the launch and says it has retained much of the existing shop fit in line with its sustainability values.
Karen Johnston, Stores Director at FatFace, said: ‘We are thrilled to open our first-ever store on the Isle of Man at such a prime location on Strand Street.
‘This is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with a new community and bring our unique range of products to customers in Douglas.’
The arrival of the new high street name was confirmed earlier this year by Chapman Chartered Surveyors, who acted on behalf of the landlord in securing the letting.
In a statement, they said: ‘We’re pleased to announce that leading UK clothing retailer FatFace will be opening at 67 Strand Street.
‘This off-market letting came about through our proactive, targeted marketing and frequent contact with top UK retailers.
‘A huge thank you to the landlord who understood the tenant's requirement and responded with flexibility and speed.
‘We are delighted to have played a part in bringing FatFace to Strand Street and look forward to seeing their success!’
The opening follows the closure of The Boredroom, which was founded by Laurence Crookall and initially launched on Duke Street before relocating to Strand Street.
Mr Crookall said the decision to close the business had not been taken lightly and described the final 12 to 18 months as ‘incredibly challenging’ for independent retailers.
Announcing the closure in January, he said: ‘The retail landscape on the island makes it an almost impossible challenge for an independent business to survive and we’ve had to face reality and accept that our journey has unfortunately come to an end.’
Reflecting on his time at the helm, he said: ‘The Boredroom was opened as a place for people and community and to bring brands to the island we never thought possible. The love and support we have received since opening our doors has been nothing short of extraordinary.’
FatFace currently operates nearly 200 stores across the UK and more than 20 in North America.
The Douglas store is part of a wider expansion by the company and is expected to strengthen the offering on the island’s main retail street.
