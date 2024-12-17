An island football club have hit out at ‘false’ claims that its volunteer Father Christmas swore at a child during a recent match.
FC Isle of Man says the club’s board launched a probe into the allegation, which surfaced online following the clash against Stockport Town.
In their last game at the Bowl before Christmas on Saturday, the Ravens slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Lions in a performance that manager Paul Jones described ‘not very good at all’ after the match.
The Ravens were 1-0 up at the interval thanks to a Seán Doyle header, before eventually succumbing to Stockport’s pressure in the second half.
However talk about the football after the match was overshadowed by a social media post claiming that the club’s volunteer Father Christmas, who brought festive gifts for children to the game, had sworn at a child.
Following the investigation into the alleged incident, FC Isle of Man has released a statement clearing the club’s own volunteer Santa of any involvement in the incident.
And the club has suggested that another Santa doppelganger not affiliated with the island club could be responsible.
The statement reads: ‘We would like to correct a social media post that was posted by a member of the public on Saturday night after our home fixture with Stockport Town regarding an allegation made against our Father Christmas.
‘It is important that we ensure the public are fully aware that this post was inaccurate, following an immediate investigation by our board.
‘It has been proven and subsequently accepted that it was absolutely not our valued and respected Father Christmas who allegedly made disgusting comments to a young member of the public.
‘While we would not accept this kind of behaviour and would happily have taken the harshest actions against the culprit, upon speaking to many adults and officials from the club who were in the vicinity of the alleged incident, we have not been able to fully identify the alleged perpetrator or what was allegedly said.
‘We would like to thank the volunteer who gave up his time to carry out this service and reiterate that we were never in any doubt that it was not him who was involved.
‘All of our volunteers are valuable to the club and do so much to help us provide a fantastic match day experience to fans both young and old, and we’d like to place on record our thanks once again to all of them!’
The statement concluded by wishing everyone a happy Christmas, urging all fans to have a ‘lovely festive period’.
FC Isle of Man are next in action, away to Lower Breck this Saturday, December 21.