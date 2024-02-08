Four nominees have come forward to fill the vacant seat on Ramsey Town Commissioners, with a by-election due on Thursday, March 7.
The four nominees are:
- Joe Tatty Callister, nomained by Lamara Craine, seconded by Ffinlo Williams.
- Sandra Cottam-Shea, nominated by Christopher Webb, seconded by Margaret Webb.
- Sara Kennedy-Hay, nominated by Josephine Corrine, seconded by Robert Shimmin.
- Pauline Johns-Garret (Liberal Vannin Party), nominated by Richard Hooper, seconded by Sharon Hooper.
Nominations closed at 1pm on February 7 and no objections or withdrawals were received by the deputy returning officer.
A public meeting is being arranged in the town to which all candidates will be invited.
Details of this will be published once arrangements have been confirmed.