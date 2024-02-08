Four nominees have come forward to fill the vacant seat on Ramsey Town Commissioners, with a by-election due on Thursday, March 7.

The vacancy arose after the death of Leonard Singer in December.

The four nominees are:

  • Joe Tatty Callister, nomained by Lamara Craine, seconded by Ffinlo Williams.
  • Sandra Cottam-Shea, nominated by Christopher Webb, seconded by Margaret Webb.
  • Sara Kennedy-Hay, nominated by Josephine Corrine, seconded by Robert Shimmin.
  • Pauline Johns-Garret (Liberal Vannin Party), nominated by Richard Hooper, seconded by Sharon Hooper.

Nominations closed at 1pm on February 7 and no objections or withdrawals were received by the deputy returning officer.

A public meeting is being arranged in the town to which all candidates will be invited.

Details of this will be published once arrangements have been confirmed.