Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 9.15pm.
It’s overnight return crossing, originally scheduled to depart Lancashire at 2.15am, now won’t leave Heysham until 4.30am.
Passengers are now asked to check-in no later than 3.45am.
Tomorrow (Thursday) morning’s 8.45am sailing to Heysham now won’t depart Douglas until 10am.
It’s return crossing tomorrow, originally scheduled to depart at 2.15pm, will leave Heysham at 3.30pm.
Despite these sailings being rescheduled, the Steam Packet still has them ‘at risk of disruption or cancellation’.
A decision on tomorrow morning’s sailing to Heysham and its return will both be made at 7am tomorrow.
Tomorrow evening’s sailing to Heysham and its Friday morning return are also at risk, with a decision made by 5.30pm tomorrow night.