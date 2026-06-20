Peter Hickman will make his long-awaited Billown Course debut at next month’s Southern 100.
It was confirmed on Saturday morning that the 14-time TT winner would make his maiden competitive appearance at the Castletown-based meeting.
Southern 100 chairman George Peach welcomed the news: ‘We are absolutely delighted that Peter has chosen to make his Southern 100 debut this year. Peter is one of the biggest names in road racing and his achievements speak for themselves.
‘The Southern 100 has always attracted the very best riders and we know that fans will be excited to see Peter tackle the unique challenge of the Billown Course for the first time.
‘The meeting prides itself on delivering close, competitive racing and we're looking forward to welcoming Peter to Castletown and seeing him become part of Southern 100 history.’
Hickman, who a few days earlier announced he wouldn’t be taking part in the rest of this season’s British Superbike Championship, will contest in the Superbike class on the 8TEN Racing BMW M1000RR. He will also line up aboard his Swan Racing by PHR Performance machine in the event’s Supersport class.
Talking ahead of his debut, the Mountain Course lap record holder said: ‘I’m really excited to be competing in my first ever Southern 100 and learning the Billown Course.
‘The longer the season goes on, the fitter and stronger I'm feeling.
‘The BMW M1000RR was performing really well at the TT, so I'm looking forward to riding that again.
‘I am sure the Swan Racing by PHR Performance Supersport bike will be great fun around the fast and flowing 4.25-mile course.’
It is yet to be confirmed if Hickman’s 8TEN Racing team-mate Davey Todd will be fit enough to defend his solo championship title after the injuries suffered at a crash at the Daytona 200 earlier this year ruled him out of both the North West 200 and TT.