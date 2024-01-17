This new amber alert for ice and snow is in place for a full 24 hours, kicking in earlier at 3pm and expiring at 3pm tomorrow (Thursday).
Central and Southern areas of the island will be the most impacted.
There is a chance of snowfall this evening and will continue overnight before tending to clear by tomorrow morning (Thursday).
Gritters are to be deployed from 6pm tonight (Wednesday).
The routes that will be gritted, which are the same as yesterday, are:
- Northern routes : 2 (Glen Duff Depot, Creg Ny Baa, Glen Duff Depot), 8 (Peel and the north) and 11 (Andreas and the north) and will also include the Beinn Y Phott and Tholt Y Will Roads and the Creg Ny Baa Back Road)
- Southern routes : 5 (Ellerslie Depot, Richmond Hill, Ronaldsway Airport and Port Erin), and 6 (Ellerslie Depot, Peel, Dalby and the south) as well as The Roundtable and Shoulder Road.
- Central routes : 9 (Onchan and Noble's Hospital/Braddan) and 10 (Upper Douglas, Pulrose, Lower Douglas and the Business Park) including Braddan Bridge diversion route.
- Additional routes include the Douglas/Onchan area that are on bus routes
The Met Office added: 'Ice will be an additional hazard on untreated surfaces with temperatures remaining sub-zero throughout for areas above around 1000 foot.
'From 5pm ice also forming in low-level areas sheltered from the light to moderate North or North West wind especially in places that are damp/wet or become snow covered.
'Minimum air temperatures falling to -3°C in some areas.'