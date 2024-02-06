Following an all-island weather warning for icy patches overnight, the Department of Infrastructure has informed the public which routes will be gritted tonight.
The warning comes into force at 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning (Wednesday).
It added that most likely to be affected areas are the ones that are damp/wet from earlier rainfall or due to seepage.
The routes that are to be gritted from 6pm tonight are:
- 3 - Glen Duff Depot and turn at Ballig Bridge
- 5 - Ellerslie Depot, Richmond Hill, Ronaldsway Airport and Port Erin
- 6 - Ellerslie Depot, Peel, Dalby and the south.
- 7 - Glen Duff Depot, turn at Creg Ny Baa, Brandywell Cottage and the Reservoir car park
- 9 - Onchan, Noble’s Hospital and Braddan
- 10 - Upper Douglas, Pulrose, lower Douglas and the Business Park
Descriptions and maps of the areas can be found at: https://www.gov.im/categories/travel-traffic-and-motoring/winter-gritting-routes/fbclid=IwAR2nTABbwn3EsCk0byIdKStO0WC1O28gNgN5ANd_Fo4YiTvFX-q-tS3sGl8