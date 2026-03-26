Peel Town Commissioners has issued a further statement insisting no formal vote took place on proposals for a beach stage, as a dispute over governance within the authority continues to escalate.
The board said its position ‘remains’ that while there was an indication of preliminary support for the idea of a temporary summer events stage on Peel beach, ‘the board did not formally vote on a firm proposal’ or agree to commit £10,000 of public funds.
In the statement released on Thursday, the commissioners said the request for funding had not been submitted in line with standing orders and was raised without notice at the February 19 meeting.
It added that, as a result, the proposal ‘could not form the basis of a vote and a formal decision’ and was instead deferred for consideration alongside a wider events strategy.
The authority also stressed that had a formal resolution been passed, it would have been clearly recorded in the official minutes, including details of the proposer, seconder and voting split.
However, this contradicts accounts from Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper and Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall, who both attended the meeting and have stated that a vote did take place, twice.
The row forms part of a wider dispute involving commissioner Katryna Baptist, who has raised concerns about governance, transparency and accountability within the board.
In a video posted online, Mrs Baptist alleged that minutes were sometimes inaccurate or incomplete and cited the beach stage proposal as an example, claiming a ‘six in favour, one against’ vote was not recorded.
Peel Town Commissioners have rejected the allegations, previously describing them as ‘inaccurate and do not reflect the views of the Board’.
Amid the ongoing disagreement, Mannin Music Shop, which has been working with members of the events committee on the proposal, said it ‘hopes the Town Hall can resolve their issues and communicate with us’ so the necessary licences can be secured ‘within the next week’ ahead of the TT period.
The business added that it had been considering the idea ‘for a couple of years’ and believes a beach stage would provide ‘free, quality entertainment’ for residents while attracting more visitors to the town.
Mrs Baptist has since been removed from several committee roles, and an internal investigation into her recent comments is ongoing.