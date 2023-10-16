A man who went missing last month drowned in waters off the Isle of Man, an inquest into his death has been told.
Almost two weeks later, the body of a man who ‘had clearly been in the water for a period of time’ was found off the coast of Ramsey.
The discovery was made by the Ramsey Lifeboat team on September 30 during a significant search operation to try and locate Mr Barrow, the inquest heard.
The body was later identified to be that of Jamie Barrow through dental records as well as a known scar on his left arm.
Keys were also found on the remains, which included a red tag with a phone number on them.
The number was tracked and found to be that of Jamie Barrow and the keys were used to successfully unlock the door to Mr Barrow’s flat.
Mr Barrow was unemployed at the time of his death, the inquest heard.
Coroner of inquests James Brooks found the cause of death to be drowning.
Mr Brooks said that Mr Barrow’s death would have taken place 'at some point between September 16 and October 1 2023', in the territorial waters of the Isle of Man.
Mr Brooks said: ‘I would like to offer my condolences to Mr Barrow’s family at this very difficult time.’
Investigations will continue into the circumstances of Mr Barrow’s death.
Following his death, Mr Barrow’s family have launched a fundraiser in his memory for donations to those who helped to search for him.
With an initial target of £1,000 the money is set to be split equally between Search & Rescue Dog Association IOM (SARDA), Ramsey Lifeboat crew (Norbury Boathouse Fund), Civil Defence IOM and IOM Fire & Rescue Service. The family have already managed to raise over £10,000.
Mr Barrow’s cousin, Fay Lloyd Howell said that in the two weeks that Jamie Barrow was missing, the agencies involved in finding him ‘were extremely concerned for his welfare and worked tirelessly day and night in inclement weather in the search for Jamie’.