The Isle of Man's next chief constable has been recognised in the New Year honours.
Ross Foster, the former deputy chief constable in West Yorkshire, has been awarded a King’s Police Medal (KPM) for services to policing.
During his tenure with West Yorkshire Police, Mr Foster drove changes which saw the force graded as 'outstanding' by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins, QPM DL, said: 'Russ has been an amazing ceputy chief constable in West Yorkshire and he has made such a positive impact in so many areas of the force.
'This well-deserved honour is fitting recognition of his tireless professionalism locally and regionally. I wish him every success in his new role as chief constable of the Isle of Man.'