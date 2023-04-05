The Douglas Bay horse trams begin for the new season tomorrow morning (Thursday).
The first tram will depart Derby Castle at 9.05am arriving at the bottom of Broadway 10 minutes later, before making the return journey at 9.20am.
The final tram of the day is at 5pm, returning at 5.15pm.
It is not clear whether the tramway will ever continue to its previous route which terminated at the Sea Terminal and indeed this week questions were raised of the legality of the service.
To mark the opening weekend of the new season, the tram stables at the bottom of Summerhill will be open to the public this Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4pm.