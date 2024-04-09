A new cocktail bar, restaurant and cafe is set to open in Port St Mary at the beginning of May.
Situated inside one of the town’s oldest buildings, the new venue, called ‘Kellas’, is currently undergoing a multi-million pound restoration.
Located at the old Manxonia House, the site will eventually boast a 20-seater tearoom, a 34-seater restaurant, a 30-seater garden room overlooking Chapel Bay, a 16-seater mezzanine lounge area and a 24-seater private dining room called ‘The Manxonia Suite’.
Kellas will also house a farm shop called ‘The Pantry’, which its operators say will sell locally sourced and homemade produce.
Project founder Becki Gelling said: ‘As anyone who’s watched “Grand Designs” will know, you can never be too sure when the project will be finished - but we’re aiming for early May.
‘We started the process back in 2020 just before we went into lockdown, so that was a setback.
‘But our motivation throughout has been to do it the best way it can be done.
‘We’re happy to have taken the time to get it right.’
These pictures and the video above show inside the new venue...