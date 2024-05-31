Isle of Man Airport bosses have reversed a series of significant changes at the Ronaldsway site.
Bosses at the airport said an increase in unattended vehicles at the front of the terminal and a near-miss incident between a customer and a bus had prompted the move.
As a result, the inner lane outside the airport was closed to all traffic from 6am on Friday morning while the middle lane was reserved for buses, Malew-plated taxis, pre-booked taxis, disabled drop-off/pick-up, patient transfer minibuses, and airport staff.
Pre-booked taxis were also required to use the usual pick-up space next to the hire car park while all other traffic were told to use the main car park to drop-off and pick-up passengers as part of the range of changes announced late on Thursday.
An airport spokesperson said: ‘This decision has not been taken lightly, but the safety and security of all customers and staff are our top priorities.’
But by lunchtime on Friday, airport bosses had performed a dramatic u-turn on the changes.
A spokesman at Ronaldsway said that while it still had ‘major security and safety concerns’ regarding the arrangements, the planned changes had been scrapped after receiving ‘feedback’.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Airport said: ‘Due to feedback the lanes outside the terminal will remain open, monitored by wardens.
‘We still have some major security and safety concerns therefore we urge customers not to abuse the rules and to not leave cars unattended.
‘Parking wardens will be present and may issue fixed penalty notices to those who do not comply.
‘For non-drop-off/pick-up, use the car parks: 15 mins free in the premium zone or 30 mins free in the standard zone.’
The standard (green zone) parking at the airport is currently free for 30 minutes and the airport bosses say is less than a five-minute walk to the terminal.
The premium zone offers 15 minutes free and is less than a two-minute walk from the terminal.
Disabled parking spaces remain available in the premium car park, with one hour free and then charged at the standard parking rate. Last Friday, airport bosses claimed they have been facing ‘serious safety, security and operational issues‘ over cars left unattended outside the terminal.
They said customers were leaving cars unattended in the pick-up and drop-off areas and the taxi rank.
And they warned if this kept happening changes would be made which will likely ‘ruin drop off for everyone using it responsibly.’