Isle of Man Airport has warned passengers of potential disruption to flights as Storm Goretti threatens to impact destination airports.
On Thursday evening the airport urged travellers to keep up to date with the latest information by checking its website or contacting their airline directly.
It said: ‘With the potential for Storm Goretti to impact our destination airports, please visit www.airport.im or contact your airline directly to stay up to date with the latest information.
‘Safety — ours and that of our airline partners — remains our top priority.’
At the time of the latest update, all scheduled flights for Wednesday morning were still showing as on time.
Departures include Loganair services to Liverpool at 7am, Edinburgh at 8.50am, Manchester at 9.25am and London Heathrow at 12.05pm, along with an easyJet flight to London Gatwick at 11.35am.
Arriving flights from Liverpool, London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Manchester were also listed as operating on schedule.
Parts of Cornwall, Wales and southern England are set to be battered by Storm Goretti, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, while other areas of the UK are forecast to see more significant snowfall.
The warning comes just days after Ronaldsway Airport’s runway was closed throughout Monday due to snow and ice, which caused widespread disruption and prompted criticism from some passengers online after sunshine appeared later in the day.
At the time, Isle of Man Airport said safety concerns left it with ‘no option’ but to suspend passenger flights, stressing that ‘safety will always come first’.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, the airport explained that although snow melt had occurred in places, clear skies can lead to falling temperatures, increasing the risk of refreezing on runways and other surfaces.
Snow clearance and de-icing work had begun on Sunday ahead of the forecast conditions, with specialist equipment such as snow ploughs, brushes and de-icing tractors deployed as part of the airport’s winter operations plan.
The airport reopened on Tuesday and advised passengers affected by Monday’s closure to contact their airline directly regarding rebooking or refunds.
It added: ‘Keeping the airport operational is our focus, with safety as the most important consideration.’