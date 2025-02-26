Organisers of the Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival have confirmed that this year’s event will support Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
The Craig Heartstrong Foundation was established 20 years ago in memory of local footballer Craig Lunt, who tragically died from an undiagnosed heart defect.
The charity aims to prevent similar tragedies by funding free heart screenings for young people aged 14 to 35 on the island.
Partnering with UK-based charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), the Foundation brings qualified doctors and technicians to the Isle of Man to detect potential heart conditions.
A CAMRA spokesperson stated: ‘The focus of the charity is to raise funds to enable the screening of young men and women on the Isle of Man, detecting possible heart defects that may lead to Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS).
‘We are proud to support such an important cause.’
Each year, the festival selects a local charity to benefit from the event’s proceeds.
Last year’s festival celebrated the RNLI’s 200th anniversary and was opened by Captain Stephen Carter of the Laxey Towing Company, who carried the first keg of ale into the venue and pulled the inaugural pint.
This year’s festival is expected to attract over 2,000 visitors.
Attendees can sample from a vast selection of over 150 beverages, including 120 real ales from across the UK, locally brewed beers, ciders, perries, fruit wines, and mead.
A variety of food options will also be available.
Tickets are on sale now via the VillaGaiety box office (694500), the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal, online at www.iombeerfestival.com, or at the door, subject to availability.