A motorist who was involved in three accidents during one journey has been put on probation and given an 18 month driving ban.
Marc Thomas Duncan reversed into a wall in Port Erin, hit a traffic island in Ballasalla, and then lost a tyre rim at Reayrt Mie when he drove over a roundabout.
The 37-year-old admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood issued a two year probation order and also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that Duncan’s journey in his Vauxhall Vivaro began on February 12.
He reversed into a wall at Darragh Road in Port Erin, then drove off heading for Douglas.
When he reached Ballasalla, he hit a pedestrian refuge traffic island, leaving debris in the road.
Duncan carried on and then went straight over a roundabout, causing his tyre rim to come off.
He eventually drove to Lord Street in Douglas and was later arrested.
The prosecution said that it had been a prolonged case of poor driving and the only consolation was that Duncan’s offences had not involved any other motorists.
In April 2022, Duncan, who lives at Ballaughton Lane in Douglas, was fined £750 and given six penalty points for careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.
Those offences were committed when he crashed his Ford Fiesta on Douglas Promenade and abandoned it, then hid at the Nunnery.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision as the most appropriate sentence, and said that his client had been suffering with mental health issues.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Duncan: ‘The facts of the case are somewhat bizarre.
‘You were involved in multiple collisions yet you continued to drive.
‘The probation report has thrown some light on what appeared bizarre behaviour, and it is quite apparent mental health issues are behind your offending.
‘But you put the life of yourself and others in potential jeopardy by driving as you did.’
Duncan, who lives at Ballaughton Lane in Douglas, will pay the costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.