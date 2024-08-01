The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued an update following a two vehicle road traffic collision at Braddan Bridge at around 5pm on Wednesday.
Two casualties received treatment from paramedics following the incident.
A section of the A1 Peel to Douglas road was closed for more than an hour, with rush hour traffic being diverted onto Strang Road at Union Mills and up Braddan Road as a result of the road traffic collision.
Emergency services say they removed two occupants from one of the vehicles involved in the incident before treating them at the scene for minor injuries.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire Service initially said that the casualties would be transferred to Noble’s Hospital but later revised the statement.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘The incident was a two vehicle collision, with minor injuries caused.
‘No one required hospital treatment.
‘The road was closed due to the RTC occurring on the roundabout and that the two vehicles blocked it.’
The road was later reopened at around 6.30pm. An eyewitness at the scene said that vehicles were initially being ‘turned away’ from the scene by emergency services and the road was shut in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
A photo taken at the scene shows a police vehicle parked in the middle of Saddle road near the junction to Peel Road, with a bus being held up in traffic heading towards Douglas.
Traffic was also said to be heavy around the two roundabouts near the hospital. Several eyewitnesses reported seeing police and ambulances heading to the crash site after the incident was reported.