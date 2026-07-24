A Manx politician has met the new UK Prime Minister just four days into his role while representing the Isle of Man at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine MHK met Andy Burnham on Thursday as she joined members of the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association at the multi-sport event.
The Commonwealth Games represent the highest level at which athletes can compete under the Manx flag, with the Island being represented across athletics, bowls, track cycling, gymnastics, Para powerlifting and swimming over the 10-day event.
Mr Burnham, who recently replaced Keir Starmer as UK Prime Minister, met with Minister Caine during her visit to Glasgow.
A Government spokesperson said: ‘While in Glasgow, Minister Caine met the new UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham MP, who noted the strong relationship between the Isle of Man and the UK, particularly the Island’s ties with the North West of England.’
During her time in Scotland, Mrs Caine also spoke with His Majesty The King, thanking him for his recent first visit to the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann, and met His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.
She will continue to support the Manx team during the Games and represent the Isle of Man Government at a number of engagements, including a reception at Team Wales House hosted by First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth.
Minister Caine said: ‘The Commonwealth Games are about more than competition. They bring people together and enable the Isle of Man to strengthen international relationships, raise awareness of our Island and demonstrate our wider contribution to the Commonwealth family.’
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will continue in Glasgow until 2 August.