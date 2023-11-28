Police have urged people not to approach a man wanted in connection to an ongoing 'serious' investigation.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary are currently out looking for Jon-Paul Fayle.
The 30 year-old is wanted by the force in connection with an incident which saw armed police swoop on an area of Douglas on Saturday - read more about the incident here.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man constabulary said: 'We are appealing to this male to come forward and present himself at Police Headquarters.
'We are advising the public at this time that if this male is seen, not to approach or engage with him and to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 or 999 in an emergency.
'If anyone knows of his whereabouts you can also contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.'