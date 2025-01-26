The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled two sailings and placed another two at risk.
According to an update issued earlier this morning, the Manxman’s planned 8am departure from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled due to ‘forecast adverse weather.’ The 1.45pm return journey from the Lancashire port is also off.
Tonight’s 7.30pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to the UK is at risk for the same reason, as is its return journey.
On the Isle of Man, there is currently a warning in place for frost and icy patches. Ronaldsway forecasters say higher ground (above 800ft) and low-lying sheltered valleys are most at risk.
That alert was issued at 1am and is due to expire at 10.30am on Sunday.