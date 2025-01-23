Ronaldsway Met Office issued a rare red warning – meaning danger to life – on Thursday ahead of Storm Eowyn, which is set to arrive in the early hours of Friday.
Winds with average speeds of 45-55mph and gusts of 70-80mph hit the island which increased to gusts of around 85mph at times in exposed coastal areas and higher ground.
While there will be a slight reprieve on Saturday, winds will pick up again on Sunday and into Monday.
Weather warnings are already in place for parts of the UK on Sunday and Monday although none have yet been issued by Ronaldsway.
However, the five-day forecast warns that on Sunday ‘strong to gale force winds are developing’.
It is a similar story for Monday with ‘strong winds developing and a risk of gales later’. There is also the potential for some heavy rain on Monday as well.
The UK Met Office says the island could be hit by gusts of up to 64mph on Sunday at around noon and above 50mph on Monday. It will remain windy through until Wednesday.