The Isle of Man is returning to some sort of normality after Storm Eowyn caused a ‘major incident’ to be declared on Friday morning.

Gusts of more than 100mph were recorded on Snaefell, while winds topped more than 80mph elsewhere bringing down countless trees and forcing many island roads to be blocked.

Some businesses along Douglas Promenade were seen cleaning up after the storm on Saturday - see the blog below for pictures.

Here were some of the key stories related to Storm Eowyn published over the last couple of days.

