The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has been forced to cancel two sailings today.
Earlier on Saturday, Isle of Man Today reported how the ferry firm's flagship vessel the Manxman had failed to depart on this morning's sailing to Heysham.
The ship was due to set off from Douglas at 8am.
The Steam Packet revealed earlier today that engineers were on site investigating a 'technical issue' with the vessel, according to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
The company have now revealed that this morning's planned sailing to the Lancashire port will not go ahead.
The return jouney, due to leave Heysham at 2.15pm, has also been cancelled.
A spokesman for the Steam Packet said: 'Due to a technical issue today's 08:00 departure from Douglas to Heysham is now cancelled.
'Company engineers are investigating a technical issue.'
The ferry firm said it expects to put out a further update on the situation later today.