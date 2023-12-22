The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company says it is ready to reach an amicable solution in the ongoing industrial dispute with a union about changes to terms and conditions.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that members of Nautilus International - who are employed as officers by the Steam Packet - had voted in favour of taking industrial action against the company.
It comes as part of members' ongoing contract dispute with the ferry firm over its attempt to adopt a ‘live aboard’ policy for its members of staff.
The action means that from 6pm onwards on the December 27, ship officers responsible for delivering lifeline supplies and services to the island will not work any overtime and will refuse to work up to cover senior roles onboard.
When news of the planned industrial action broke, the Steam Packet initially said it was 'disappointed' by the union's decision but the firm was working on contingency plans to cope with the expected disruption.
However, in a fresh statement issued this afternoon, the company says it is now 'waiting at the table' for Nautilus to strike a deal in the 'best interests of the officers it represents', reiterating the fact that it 'does not want to lose officers.'
The statement reads: 'The company is at pains to emphasise the inclusion of living aboard as a working practice does not mean all seafarers will be expected to live aboard at all times.
'The norm for officers and crew on seasonal vessel Manannan will remain live ashore.
'Manxman will also always require a number of supernumerary officers and ratings who will join on a day-to-day basis.
'The company (Steam Packet) notes that on 28th September Nautilus acknowledged that the principal of living aboard was not objected to – the union is fully aware of the reasons the company wishes to introduce the live aboard term into contracts of employment, having been involved in discussions for over three years and having had direct input into Manxman’s muster list.'
According to the Steam Packet, the offer on the table to officers includes:
• An additional six days leave and equivalent rest
• A 5% bonus paid for every day living on board (decreasing by 1% per year)
• No erosion or withdrawal of any existing benefits, including pensions
• A choice of working one week on, one week off or two weeks on, two weeks off.
The ferry firm also said that the average pay for officers working on Steam Packet vessels stands around £65,000 per year, excluding overtime payments and 'benefits'.
Under the current proposal officers would be expected to work for less than months of the year, according to the company.
As part of the fresh appeal, the Steam Packet has reiterated that it is ready to take part in a 'conciliation' process with any officer who feels they are unable to live aboard the company's vessels, along with a third party such as the Manx Industrial Relations Service.
However, that offer came with a warning.
The statement added: 'The company is not able to endlessly continue to discussions without any clear idea of what Nautilus is trying to achieve for its members.
'The last thing the company wants to do is to serve notice on its staff in order to achieve the changes it is seeking but, as there seems to be no other way of making progress, the company feels it has no option in order to bring matters to a conclusion.
'Even after the service of notice, officers will be welcome to sign up to the revised terms and conditions at any point up to 15th March.'