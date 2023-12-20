The seafarers union Nautilus International has announced that its members have voted in favour of industrial action against the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
The ballot for industrial action was issued following over two years of negotiations over revised contract terms for members of staff, brought on by the company’s desire to adopt a ‘live aboard’ policy.
Announcing that its members had voted in favour of industrial action, the union wrote: ‘Nautilus International has released the results of their ballot for industrial action.
‘81% of members voted yes to strike action, 89% voted yes to action short of strike, while the turnout was 77%. The action will take effect from 6pm on December 27, 2023.
‘Members were balloted for industrial action following the employer’s repeated threats of fire and rehire if they did not accept fundamental changes to contractual terms and conditions.
‘The action will likely impact passenger and freight ferry services to the island between Christmas and New Year and will continue indefinitely into 2024.
Responding to the result, Nautilus Senior National Secretary Garry Elliot said: ‘The result of this ballot is a clear indication of our members’ frustrations at the unreasonable actions of the company threatening fire and rehire. It is shameful that the Manx public will now pay the price for management’s stubbornness.’
In response, the Steam Packet issued a statement which read: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company notes with disappointment the outcome of the ballot for industrial action held by the union Nautilus.
‘The company is working with stakeholders to ensure contingency plans are in place for maintaining lifeline services to and from the island in the event of action.’