A number of Steam Packet staff have been on the receiving end of a barrage of abuse and threatening behaviour from disgruntled customers.
That’s according to two senior maritime chiefs who have called for an end to the current hostilities against workers.
On Tuesday, the ferry firm announced that every single Manxman journey up until Christmas Eve could be axed, plunging many festive travel plans into turmoil.
And tensions could potentially simmer further in the new year if planned strike action from members of Nautilus International goes ahead.
The union, which represents deck and engineering officers working for the Steam Packet, revealed late on Monday that members had voted in favour of taking industrial action in a long-running dispute with the Steam Packet over working conditions.
It means that from 6pm onwards on the December 27, ship officers responsible for delivering lifeline supplies and services to the island will not work any overtime and will refuse to work up to cover senior roles onboard.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said that while he understands the anger and disappointment from customers who’ve had their travel plans disrupted, abuse aimed at staff ‘simply can’t happen’.
‘I absolutely sympathise for the travelling public, we always do,’ he said.
‘We’ve geared up to sail, we’ve crewed up the vessel, we’ve got our stores on board, we’ve ordered the food stuff and the drinks, so we don’t want to cancel.
‘It’s not a case where we cancel lightly, but this is proper bad weather that will cancel any vessel.’
He added: ‘It’s understandable that over Christmas people are more agitated, I’ve been that travelling member of the public before I joined the company and have felt that frustration.
‘What I would urge people is to remember that my staff are human as well.
‘We’ve already had somebody in our staff receive verbal abuse, a gentleman entered the building and verbally abused our receptionist.
‘It should not be a regular occurrence and we have zero tolerance to it, and anybody who thinks it’s okay to abuse our staff should think about not travelling at all.
‘We feel the frustration and we sympathise, but we’re not here to take abuse.
‘Emotions run high at this time of year, but if there was anything we could do about the weather we would’ve done it.’
Lee Vorster, general manager of Isle of Man Maritime Limited - a not for profit organisation, which aims to develop, support and promote the island’s maritime sector - said disdainful and derogatory remarks directed towards the seafarers and Steam Packet staff had revealed a ‘regrettable aspect of our community’.
He added: ‘It is disheartening to witness individuals lacking comprehension of the circumstances or hastily making assumptions without considering the tireless efforts undertaken by the Steam Packet team to ensure the availability of essential resources and supplies on our island.
‘It is truly appalling that some people fail to recognise the gravity of the decision to cancel a sailing, especially when the crew fully understands the urgency with which people are trying to return home.
‘To insinuate that these cancellations are motivated by spite or a lack of motivation is simply unfounded.
‘It is worth noting that comparing the size of vessels throughout the centuries showcases the immense responsibility and challenges faced by the current masters and that referring that captains of the past sailed in anything is not comparable.
‘Let’s stop vilifying the crew and shore staff and show some compassion.
‘The weather is purely to blame not the hard-working crew and staff.’