The incident forced the cancellation of the Steam Packet’s sailing out of Douglas tonight (Thursday) as well as the return journey from Heysham scheduled for the early hours of tomorrow (Friday) morning.
In a notice to passengers, the Steam Packet described the reason behind the cancellations as a ‘berthing incident’ at Douglas harbour.
The company later posted a statement online confirming that a staff member had been hospitalised as a result of the incident.
Steam Packet Company Managing Director Brian Thomson said: ‘I can confirm that unfortunately a member of our staff has received injuries requiring hospitalisation as a result of the incident.
‘Our colleague is comfortable and our thoughts and best wishes are obviously with them and their family at this time, and we wish them all the best for a speedy recovery.
‘We are currently investigating this incident, and will be liaising with all relevant authorities.
’We are not currently in a position to confirm any further details but we will release further updates as it becomes available.’