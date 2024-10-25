The Steam Packet’s boss says it is ‘unlikely’ the company will operate a ferry service to Cumbria.
Mr MacAlister believes there is a real appetite to bring back a ferry service from Whitehaven or Workington to the island.
Posting on social media earlier this month he revealed he had met with Chief Minister Alf Cannan at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
He said: ‘It was a real pleasure to meet the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man Government, Alfred Cannan and his deputy, Jane Poole-Wilson.
‘We discussed working together to bring back a passenger ferry between West Cumbria and the Isle of Man. It was one of the most popular suggestions in the Whitehaven town centre survey I conducted a few months ago and so I’ll do what I can to deliver it.
‘We agreed to a follow up meeting bringing together officials and agencies from West Cumbria and the Manx government to explore it further which I’ll be organising this autumn.’
But the chances of the Steam Packet operating such a route are slim, according to company managing director Brian Thomson.
‘I do not think that route would be viable for us,’ he said. ‘The infrastructure is not there for us.
‘I couldn’t rule it out completely and perhaps there is an abundance of tourists wanting to come here from Cumbria.
‘But, at the moment, Heysham works really well for us.’
The news also left Visit Isle of Man intrigued but chief executive Deborah Heather says any revival of the route will depend on a private operator.
She previously told Media IoM: ‘This would be a commercial opportunity and, while we would not be in a position to run such a ferry service, we would be happy to get involved and help promote it.’