Castletown’s new Tesco Express store has been evacuated after a significant amount of white smoke or vapour wafted through the store.

A customer, who was in the store when it was evacuated, contacted our sister company Gef the Mongoose with videos and pictures of the incident as it happened.

They said that it came from the area of the tobacco/vape counter.

It’s currently unclear as to whether it’s a fire or just vapour, but videos show Tesco staff assisting customers in evacuating the building. The store only opened at 8am this morning after a refit when it took over Shoprite.