A biker is receiving medical treatment after a crash inside the Isle of Man TT course.
A motorbike and a car were involved in the ‘serious crash’, police have confirmed.
The Isle of Man Constabulary have now issued an appeal for information in relation to the incident and are particularly keen to speak to a group of riders who stopped at the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘At 1.05pm today an RTC occurred between a motorcycle and a car at the Top Crosby Road 100 metres from Upper Trollaby Lane on the Douglas side.
‘The motorcycle rider is currently receiving medical treatment.
‘We are appealing for witnesses to the RTC and anybody with dashcam footage would be really helpful.
‘We are particularly keen to speak to two to three Motocross Riders who very kindly stopped to assist a local member of the public with the medical care at the scene.
‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who helped the emergency services at the scene of the incident and for the patience of those that have been unable to get to their destinations due to the additional road closures.
‘The roads remain closed for investigation purposes from West Baldwin Junction and Upper Trollaby Lane junction.’