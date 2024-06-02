Two bikers who were hurt in separate crashes on the Isle of Man have been transferred to a hospital in the UK for treatment.
One incident happened on the Mountain Road late last night.
Another involved happened inside the Isle of Man TT course earlier on Saturday.
Both bikers are in a critical but stable condition at a hospital in Aintree according to Manx Radio.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘At 1.05pm [on Saturday] an RTC occurred between a motorcycle and a car at the Top Crosby Road 100 metres from Upper Trollaby Lane on the Douglas side.
‘The motorcycle rider is currently receiving medical treatment.
‘We are appealing for witnesses to the RTC and anybody with dashcam footage would be really helpful.
‘We are particularly keen to speak to two to three Motocross Riders who very kindly stopped to assist a local member of the public with the medical care at the scene.’