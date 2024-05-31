Davey Todd has spoken of his excitement at riding a Ducati at this year’s TT.
The 28-year-old Yorkshireman will be astride the Powertoolmate 959 Panigale V2 in the week’s two Supersport races, beginning with this afternoon’s four-lap contest.
Despite decades of short-circuit success, the famous marque has taken only eight TT wins, with the most recent victory for their iconic range of V-twin machinery coming in 1985 courtesy of Tony Rutter.
Talking about the return of the Italian bike to the Mountain Couse ahead of the event, Todd said: ‘It's really exciting.
‘I think we're gonna have a tonne of outside support as well. There's a lot of people who are Ducati fans - they are beautiful-looking bikes and I love the look of the V2.
‘I'm really excited about riding it at the TT - it's going to be special - the thing sounds awesome.
‘The bike has been going well in Supersport classes all around the world over the last couple of years, but it's still going to be a learning curve for sure. You normally go to the TT with some data from the previous years, but obviously we have no data whatsoever.
‘The team are gonna have their work cut out for sure, but I know they're up to it.’