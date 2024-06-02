Hundreds of Isle of Man TT fans have taken part in a mass ride-out on the course this morning.
The event, called the ‘Legacy Lap’, has been a feature of the TT festival for a number of years in its previous guise as the Simon Andrews’ lap.
It is traditionally one of the most popular events for visitors to the races.
Ahead of the event, Isle of Man TT organisers said the lap would be a chance for participants to remember friends and riders that shared their passion for two-wheels and the island’s world-famous Mountain Course.
A sea of bikers massed at the TT Grandstand this morning in preparation for the event.
After the lining-up, the convoy set off under escort at around 10am.
The Mountain Road was shut following the event in preparation for today’s Isle of Man TT races.