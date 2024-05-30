An update on today’s Isle of Man TT 2024 races is expected to be issued around lunchtime.
Friday’s action was delayed by organisers due to rain early this morning.
A statement from race organisers said: ‘The weather is due to clear by late morning, with time then needed for roads to dry.
‘A further update will be issued at midday.’
Friday and Saturday’s racing schedule had to be revised earlier this week after bad weather hit play.
Today’s races were meant to start at 10am. Here was the original timetable before rain delayed action:
9am - Mountain road closes
10am - All roads close
10.30am - Solo warm up (1 lap)
3.30pm - PE Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Roads are due to open no later than 9.30pm.
One race on Thursday afternoon was cancelled by rain.
Organisers of the event confirmed shortly after the Isle of Man’s very own Crowe brothers completed a sidecar double and joined the ‘120’ club.
For the latest information and updates on the TT - check out the updates on our live blog below