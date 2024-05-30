The rest of Thursday afternoon’s Isle of Man TT action has been cancelled by rain.

Organisers of the world-famous races confirmed the news shortly after the Isle of Man’s very own Crowe brothers completed a sidecar double and joined the ‘120’ club.

In a statement, organisers said: ‘The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that there will be no racing this evening due to wet roads.

‘A revised schedule will be issued shortly.

‘Please remember that roads around the TT Mountain Course remain closed until the Roads Open Car has passed through your location.’’

A new Isle of Man TT race schedule for Thursday was issued early this morning in a bid to stop rain spoiling today’s races.

For the latest information and updates on the TT - check out the updates on our live blog below