The rest of Thursday afternoon’s Isle of Man TT action has been cancelled by rain.
Organisers of the world-famous races confirmed the news shortly after the Isle of Man’s very own Crowe brothers completed a sidecar double and joined the ‘120’ club.
In a statement, organisers said: ‘The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that there will be no racing this evening due to wet roads.
‘A revised schedule will be issued shortly.
