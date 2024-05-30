The remainder of Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT races have been cancelled.
The announcement was made shortly after Michael Dunlop made history by securing a momentous 27th win on the Mountain Course.
In a statement just issued, race organisers said: ‘Due to heavy rain fall and standing water around the course, the Clerk of The Course has confirmed that the next race will now be cancelled.
‘There will be no further race action today due to poor weather forecasted this evening.
‘A revised schedule for Thursday will be issued shortly.’
As a result, the following races planned for today (Wednesday) have been cancelled:
* 2pm Superstock race one (three laps)
