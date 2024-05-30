A new Isle of Man TT race schedule for Thursday was issued early this morning.
Organisers took the decision to adjust the timetable amid the threat of rain this afternoon.
While the roads around the Mountain Course will shut as planned this morning, the races are set to finish earlier than planned.
The remainder of Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT action was cancelled shortly after Michael Dunlop made history by securing a momentous 27th win on the Mountain Course.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, race organisers said: ‘Due to heavy rain fall and standing water around the course, the Clerk of The Course has confirmed that the next race will now be cancelled.
