Tuesday night’s Isle of Man TT races have been cancelled.
The news was confirmed around 7pm - an hour after the roads were shut for the events.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the race organisers said: ‘Following consultation with competitors following the warm up lap, riders have advised that conditions around the TT Course are not suitable for racing.
‘The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that this evening's race will not take place.
‘A further update will be issued shortly.’
Tuesday’s race times had been delayed due to a bout of rain this morning.
