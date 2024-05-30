A key road on the Isle of Man was shut by a crash on Thursday.
Emergency services were forced to shut the Mountain Road following the incident, which happened in the Bungalow area at around 1.50pm.
Police confirmed that two people received medical treatment at the scene late on Thursday afternoon.
The Mountain Road was shut between the Bungalow and the Ramsey Hairpin before reopening at around 8pm.
No further details relating to the incident have been released regarding the crash.
