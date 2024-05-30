A 60-year-old Ramsey man has appeared in court charged with driving on a road which had been closed during the Isle of Man TT.
Alan Kermode, of Church Hill, is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
The defendant was arrested on suspicion of driving on closed road while the red flag incident in the sidecar qualifying session was being dealt with.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who asked for an adjournment until June 13.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.
Following the incident on Thursday, police issued a warning online to drivers.
A police spokesman said: ‘It's so important that even if there's been a break in racing, it can't be assumed that the roads have opened.
‘It literally puts people’s lives at risk and the Constabulary will always take that extremely seriously.’