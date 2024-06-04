TT ace Michael Rutter returned a set of leathers that he borrowed from the late Steve Hislop to the latter’s sons this week.
Eleven-time winner Steve’s Isle of Man-based sons Aaron and Connor received the leathers that their dad gave to Rutter in the mid-1990s when he got a last-minute chance to ride the factory Honda RC45 at the Ulster Grand Prix.
Posting on Facebook, Rutter said: ‘Sorry to see them go, but happy they’re back in the Hislop household.’
Rutter’s achievements over 30 years at the TT will be marked by a special parade lap on Wednesday afternoon.
The lap, which also celebrates the Mountain Couse achievements of his dad Tony, is scheduled to begin at 3.55pm and will feature various bikes and contemporaries synonymous with the pair.
Michael will ride one of his father’s original Ducatis, while John McGuinness will pilot the Honda RC213V-S MotoGP Rutter has ridden in recent years.