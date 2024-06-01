Emergency services have been forced to shut the Mountain Road early ahead of the Isle of Man TT 2024 races due to a crash.
The route has been shut between Ramsey and the Bungalow since around 9am following the incident at the Black Hut.
A picture from the scene shows the wrecked car lying stationary in the middle of the Mountain Road with large parts of the vehicle visibly damaged.
The driver escaped the vehicle unharmed, according to police.
Race organisers have decided to keep the Mountain Road shut while scene is cleared with the rest of the course set to close at 11.30am.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Busy start to our day, this was the aftermath following the RTC at the Black Hut.
‘Thankfully the driver of the vehicle wan’t injured.
Superbike and Superstock qualifying for the Isle of man TT 2024 will now begin at 11.30am, followed by the Arai parade lap at 1pm.
The Supersport Race One, the first competitive action of TT 2024, is set to take place at 2.30pm with the Sidecars now scheduled to get under way at 5pm.
Both remain at their original race lengths of four and three laps respectively.