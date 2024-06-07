Timings for today’s planned RAF Red Arrows display on the Isle of Man could be subject to some changes.
The world-famous aerobatic team are set to delight fans of the Isle of Man TT with a display in the skies above the island this evening (Friday).
Much of Friday’s race action for the Isle of Man TT has been delayed by bad weather.
Organisers are currently working on alternative plans to ensure the remainder of the festival races can take place before the festival comes to a close over the weekend.
And those changes could impact the timings of the Red Arrows’ display tonight.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man TT said: ‘We are working with the Red Arrows to facilitate this evening's display around the racing schedule.
‘Further information will be provided as part of [an] update [at 3pm].’