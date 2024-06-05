Following disruption to this week's schedule, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed that Thursday's contingency road closure will be used.
The 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 and the Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2, which were meant to take place on Wednesday, will now take place on Thursday after they were postponed to accommodate Tuesday’s delayed schedule.
The latter race has also been reduced a lap from four to three as organisers try to manage riders’ mileage with race days also planned for Friday and Saturday.
Schedule: Thursday, June 6
9am - Mountain Road Closes
10am - All Roads Close
10.30am - Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
11.45am - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 (Three laps)
2pm - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (Three laps)
Roads are due to open again at 5pm, but could close again at 6pm if needed.