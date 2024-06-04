The wet weather has forced organisers to rejig the third day of racing at TT 2024.
With the conditions forecast to improve as they day goes on, roads will now shut at 6pm with the first Supertwin race of the week at 7.40pm.
The three-lap contest will follow a solo warm-up lap at 6.30pm and sidecar shakedown at 6.45pm.
The first Superstock race of the week, which was also scheduled for today, has been postponed until another day.
Revised schedule: Tuesday, June 4
4.45pm - Mountain road closes
6pm - All Roads Close
6.30pm - Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
6.45pm - Sidecar Shakedown (1 lap)
Roads are due open no later than 9.30pm